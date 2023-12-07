Specifications for the 1988 Hyundai Excel Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Hyundai Excel Gl 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1375 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1340 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|3985 mm
|Width
|1605 mm
|Kerb Weight
|963 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|123 Nm
|Makimum Power
|52 kW
|Front Tyre
|155 Sr 13
|Rear Tyre
|155 Sr 13
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kmhha21Jpfu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette