1988 Jaguar Sovereign 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1988 Jaguar Sovereign 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1988 Jaguar Sovereign. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1498 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2870 mm
Height 1358 mm
Length 4988 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 307 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Sajjhalj3Af123456
Country Manufactured Great Britain