Specifications for the 1988 Renault 21 Txe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Renault 21 Txe 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|4462 mm
|Width
|1715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1170 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1070 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|79 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Vf1L48K0100930001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows