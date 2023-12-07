Specifications for the 1988 Rover 827 Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Rover 827 Si 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4693 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1465 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|128 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Saxxsslkdam116774
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers