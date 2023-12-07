Specifications for the 1988 Subaru Leone Royale Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Subaru Leone Royale Gl 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2470 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4370 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1035 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|137 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jf1Ac4Eroee123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette