1988 Toyota Corolla Xl (4X4) Ae95R 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

1988 Toyota Corolla Xl (4X4) Ae95R 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1988 Toyota Corolla Xl (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4250 mm
Width 1655 mm
Kerb Weight 1170 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1680 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 140 Nm
Makimum Power 76 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jt772Ae9500012346
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Australia

