1988 Toyota Tarago Gli 2.2L Petrol 2D Wagon

1988 Toyota Tarago Gli 2.2L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 1988 Toyota Tarago Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2235 mm
Height 1815 mm
Length 4465 mm
Width 1685 mm
Kerb Weight 1325 kg
Gcm 3105 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2105 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 184 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/75Sr14
Rear Tyre 195/75Sr14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jt712Yr2205123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan