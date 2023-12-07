Specifications for the 1988 Toyota Tarago Gxi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Toyota Tarago Gxi 2.2L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1440 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2235 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|4465 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Gcm
|3105 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2105 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|184 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/75Sr14
|Rear Tyre
|195/75Sr14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Yr22-0000001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Steering