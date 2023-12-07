WhichCar
1989 Alfa Romeo 33 1.7 I.e. 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1989 Alfa Romeo 33 1.7 I.e. 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1989 Alfa Romeo 33 1.7 I.e.. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1367 mm
Tracking Rear 1364 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2465 mm
Height 1345 mm
Length 4015 mm
Width 1612 mm
Kerb Weight 930 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Rigid Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar90583012345678
Country Manufactured Italy