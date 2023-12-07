WhichCar
1989 Audi 200 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1989 Audi 200 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1989 Audi 200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1468 mm
Tracking Rear 1469 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2687 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4808 mm
Width 1814 mm
Kerb Weight 1360 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Efi
Maxiumum Torque 225 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz44Zgn123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany