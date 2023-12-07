Specifications for the 1989 Audi 80. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Audi 80 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1411 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1431 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2546 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|4393 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|83 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz89Zja123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows