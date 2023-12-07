Specifications for the 1989 Audi 90 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Audi 90 Quattro 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE Audi News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1411 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1426 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2537 mm
|Height
|1372 mm
|Length
|4393 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz89Zka123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler