Specifications for the 1989 Mercedes-Benz 230 Ge Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Mercedes-Benz 230 Ge Swb W123 2.3L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1945 mm
|Length
|4110 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1900 kg
|Gcm
|5600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|83 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb46021827044001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette