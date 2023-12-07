WhichCar
1989 Mercedes-Benz 230 Ge Swb W123 2.3L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

1989 Mercedes-Benz 230 Ge Swb W123 2.3L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1989 Mercedes-Benz 230 Ge Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1945 mm
Length 4110 mm
Width 1700 mm
Kerb Weight 1900 kg
Gcm 5600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2800 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 186 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb46021827044001
Country Manufactured Germany