1989 Mitsubishi Galant Se Hg 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1989 Mitsubishi Galant Se Hg 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4540 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1220 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfhg1P44Kj123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan