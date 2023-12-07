Specifications for the 1989 Nissan Vanette Blind. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Nissan Vanette Blind 2.0L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1835 mm
|Length
|4350 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1215 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|147 Nm
|Makimum Power
|64 kW
|Front Rim Size
|165R14X6
|Rear Rim Size
|165R14X6
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Left Hand Front Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn10Brc22A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided