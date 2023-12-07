WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 405
  4. Mi16

1989 Peugeot 405 Mi16 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

1989 Peugeot 405 Mi16 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1989 Peugeot 405 Mi16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1443 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2669 mm
Height 1406 mm
Length 4408 mm
Width 1714 mm
Kerb Weight 1160 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1640 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf315Bdf208123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Great Britain