Specifications for the 1989 Range Rover Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Range Rover Highline 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1792 mm
|Length
|4449 mm
|Width
|1818 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1944 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|255 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sallhaml3Da289754
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers