Specifications for the 1989 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Se 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1792 mm
|Length
|4449 mm
|Width
|1818 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|255 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sallhamm3Ga000003
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows