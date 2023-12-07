Specifications for the 1989 Saab 900 Turbo 16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Saab 900 Turbo 16 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2517 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4680 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1340 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Maxiumum Torque
|255 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side On Rear Door
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Ad75Lxn7000002
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Electric Top
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler