1989 Subaru Leone Royale Gl 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1989 Subaru Leone Royale Gl 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1989 Subaru Leone Royale Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2470 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4370 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 1035 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jf1Ac4Eroee123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan