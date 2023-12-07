WhichCar
1989 Suzuki Sierra Qd (4X4) 1.3L Petrol Soft Top

1989 Suzuki Sierra Qd (4X4) 1.3L Petrol Soft Top details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1989 Suzuki Sierra Qd (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1190 mm
Tracking Rear 1200 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 2030 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 3410 mm
Width 1395 mm
Kerb Weight 860 kg
Gcm 1790 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1340 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 100 Nm
Makimum Power 47 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P205/70R15
Rear Tyre P205/70R15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Japan