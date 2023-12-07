WhichCar
1989 Toyota Supra Hardtop 3.0L Petrol 2D Liftback

1989 Toyota Supra Hardtop 3.0L Petrol 2D Liftback details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1989 Toyota Supra Hardtop. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1300 mm
Length 4620 mm
Width 1745 mm
Kerb Weight 1520 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jt764Ma7100004321
Country Manufactured Japan