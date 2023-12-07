Specifications for the 1989 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl 2.1L Petrol Bus
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2460 mm
|Height
|1950 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Rim Size
|185Rx14
|Rear Rim Size
|185Rx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Panel
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz25Zkh123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $3,350
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,500