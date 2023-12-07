WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. 7
  4. 40 Gl

1989 Volvo 7 40 Gl 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1989 Volvo 7 40 Gl 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1989 Volvo 7 40 Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1471 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2770 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4785 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1348 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Yv1744886L2000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden