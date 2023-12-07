Specifications for the 1990 Audi 100 Avant 2.3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Audi 100 Avant 2.3 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE Audi News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1468 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1469 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2687 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|4792 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1290 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1840 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz44Zkn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows