Specifications for the 1990 Audi 200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Audi 200 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1468 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1469 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2687 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|4808 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Maxiumum Torque
|225 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz44Zgn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette