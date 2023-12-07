Specifications for the 1990 Daihatsu Feroza El (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Daihatsu Feroza El (4X4) 1.6L Petrol Resin Top
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1320 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1320 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2175 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|3685 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Gcm
|3000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|128 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|195Sr15
|Rear Tyre
|195Sr15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver K Frame
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdaoof31000000001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Sunroof