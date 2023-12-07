Specifications for the 1990 Ford Corsair Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Ford Corsair Gl Ua 2.0L Petrol 5D Liftback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1453 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4550 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|910 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|168 Nm
|Makimum Power
|83 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6F4U12Znffks12345
|Country Manufactured
|Australia