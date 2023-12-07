Specifications for the 1990 Ford Courier Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Ford Courier Xl 2.0L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Wheelbase
|2985 mm
|Height
|1585 mm
|Length
|4920 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|155 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Rim Size
|185Rx14
|Rear Rim Size
|185Rx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jcoaaasghply12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Power Steering