Specifications for the 1990 Holden Rodeo Dlx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Holden Rodeo Dlx Tfg1 2.6L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1445 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|3025 mm
|Height
|1610 mm
|Length
|4940 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Gcm
|3730 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1360 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|195 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Rim Size
|185R14X8
|Rear Rim Size
|185R14X8
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jaatfr17Hm7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Japan