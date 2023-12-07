WhichCar
1990 Holden Rodeo Ls (4X4) Tf 2.6L Petrol P/Up

1990 Holden Rodeo Ls (4X4) Tf 2.6L Petrol P/Up details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1990 Holden Rodeo Ls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2680 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4940 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg
Gcm 3740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2740 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1280 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 205R16X8
Rear Rim Size 205R16X8

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jaatfs17Fj6235554
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Japan