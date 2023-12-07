WhichCar
1990 Holden Rodeo Ls Tf 2.6L Petrol Space Cab P/Up

1990 Holden Rodeo Ls Tf 2.6L Petrol Space Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1990 Holden Rodeo Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 3025 mm
Height 1605 mm
Length 4940 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1370 kg
Gcm 3730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2730 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 185R14X8
Rear Rim Size 185R14X8

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jaatfr17Hj6235554
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Japan