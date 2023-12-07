WhichCar
1990 HSV Commodore Sv 5000 Vn 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1990 HSV Commodore Sv 5000 Vn 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1990 HSV Commodore Sv 5000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1453 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2731 mm
Height 1403 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1812 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/50 Zr16
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vnl19Ujl123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia