1990 HSV Maloo S Vg 5.0L Petrol Utility

1990 HSV Maloo S Vg 5.0L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1990 HSV Maloo S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1463 mm
Tracking Rear 1492 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2822 mm
Height 1512 mm
Length 4903 mm
Width 1812 mm
Kerb Weight 1466 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 734 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vpk80Uml123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia