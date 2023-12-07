WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Sonata
  4. Gls Level Iii

1990 Hyundai Sonata Gls Level Iii 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

1990 Hyundai Sonata Gls Level Iii 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1990 Hyundai Sonata Gls Level Iii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Sonata News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1455 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4680 mm
Width 1751 mm
Kerb Weight 1289 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1775 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 193 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 Sr14
Rear Tyre 185/70 Sr14
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhaf31Spku000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Sonata pricing and specs

N Line 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $51,300
N Line 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $55,500