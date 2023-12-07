WhichCar
1990 Land Rover 3.5 County (4X4) 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

1990 Land Rover 3.5 County (4X4) 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 12
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1990 Land Rover 3.5 County (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2794 mm
Height 2035 mm
Length 4600 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1865 kg
Gcm 6450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1085 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 258 Nm
Makimum Power 93 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7.50Rx16X6
Rear Rim Size 7.50Rx16X6

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Beam Axle
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Salldhmv1Aa207481
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Great Britain