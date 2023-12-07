Specifications for the 1990 Mitsubishi Galant Gsr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Mitsubishi Galant Gsr Hh 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4540 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|173 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmfhh4S44Lj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler