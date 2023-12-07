Specifications for the 1990 Peugeot 505 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Peugeot 505 Gti 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1540 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|177 Nm
|Makimum Power
|87 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Vf3551Ff4G1884024
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks