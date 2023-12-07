WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. 944
  4. S2

1990 Porsche 944 S2 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1990 Porsche 944 S2 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1990 Porsche 944 S2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1472 mm
Tracking Rear 1451 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1275 mm
Length 4200 mm
Width 1735 mm
Kerb Weight 1350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/50 Zr16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wpozzz94Zln400001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany