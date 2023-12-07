Specifications for the 1990 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 3.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1792 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1818 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1920 kg
|Gcm
|6720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|304 Nm
|Makimum Power
|134 kW
|Front Tyre
|205 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sallmamm3Ka625037
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers