Specifications for the 1990 Saab 9000 Gle 16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Saab 9000 Gle 16 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2672 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4620 mm
|Width
|1764 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|173 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 Hr15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 Hr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Middle Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Ys3Cd58D9H1923230
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers