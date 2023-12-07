WhichCar
1990 Toyota Mr2 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

1990 Toyota Mr2 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1990 Toyota Mr2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2320 mm
Height 1250 mm
Length 3950 mm
Width 1665 mm
Kerb Weight 1050 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1310 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 139 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Aw11-1234567
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan