Specifications for the 1990 Toyota Supra Hardtop. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Toyota Supra Hardtop 3.0L Petrol 2D Liftback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1300 mm
|Length
|4620 mm
|Width
|1745 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|245 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jt764Ma7100004321
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette