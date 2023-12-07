WhichCar
1991 Alfa Romeo 33 S 16V P4 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

1991 Alfa Romeo 33 S 16V P4 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1991 Alfa Romeo 33 S 16V P4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1366 mm
Tracking Rear 1365 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 4075 mm
Width 1614 mm
Kerb Weight 1000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 151 Nm
Makimum Power 95 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar90700005000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy