Specifications for the 1991 Alfa Romeo 33 S 16V P4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Alfa Romeo 33 S 16V P4 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1366 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1365 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1350 mm
|Length
|4075 mm
|Width
|1614 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|151 Nm
|Makimum Power
|95 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar90700005000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette