WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. 100
  4. Avant 2.3

1991 Audi 100 Avant 2.3 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

1991 Audi 100 Avant 2.3 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1991 Audi 100 Avant 2.3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1468 mm
Tracking Rear 1469 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2687 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4792 mm
Width 1814 mm
Kerb Weight 1290 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1840 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 R14
Rear Tyre 185/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz44Zkn123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany