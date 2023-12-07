WhichCar
1991 Audi 90 Quattro 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1991 Audi 90 Quattro 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1991 Audi 90 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1411 mm
Tracking Rear 1426 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2537 mm
Height 1372 mm
Length 4393 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R15
Rear Tyre 205/50 R15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz89Zka123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany