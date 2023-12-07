Specifications for the 1991 Daihatsu Charade Ts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Daihatsu Charade Ts 1.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1385 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1365 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2340 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|3680 mm
|Width
|1615 mm
|Kerb Weight
|745 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|76 Nm
|Makimum Power
|38 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdag100S000600001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers