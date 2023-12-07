WhichCar
1991 Ford Corsair Gl Ua 2.0L Petrol 5D Liftback

1991 Ford Corsair Gl Ua 2.0L Petrol 5D Liftback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1991 Ford Corsair Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1453 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 4550 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 910 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 168 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6F4U12Znffks12345
Country Manufactured Australia