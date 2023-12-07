WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Falcon
  4. Classic

1991 Ford Falcon Classic Eaii 3.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

1991 Ford Falcon Classic Eaii 3.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1991 Ford Falcon Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Falcon News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1533 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2794 mm
Height 1399 mm
Length 4811 mm
Width 1857 mm
Kerb Weight 1431 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Single Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 311 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaajg23Lu12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia