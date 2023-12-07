WhichCar
1991 Ford Laser Gl Kh 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1991 Ford Laser Gl Kh 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1991 Ford Laser Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1435 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 4270 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1045 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 121 Nm
Makimum Power 53 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaauk4Rmj12345
Country Manufactured Australia